Himachal Congress MLA on hunger strike over NH 3 construction negligence

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Congress MLA Chander Shekhar from Dharampur assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district began a hunger strike accusing authorities of negligence in the construction of National Highway 3, which connects Attari to Leh through Dharampur.

Shekhar, on Monday night, alleged serious irregularities in the road widening project and claimed that several villages along the highway are at risk due to the poor quality of work. He demanded compensation for the damage caused to homes and infrastructure.

"About 400 families are suffering due to the mishandling of the project by the construction company and officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH)," Shekhar claimed.

The MLA, who sat on his fast at Awahdevi Chowk in Mandi district, called for immediate intervention from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Shekhar further alleged that improper cutting during construction had caused cracks in several houses along the highway, with little progress made on the project in the past four years. He vowed to continue the protest until the project director and all staff involved are removed.