Himachal Congress to hold event in Mandi on Dec 11 to mark 3 years in office

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will organise a state-level event in Mandi district on December 11 to mark the completion of three years of its tenure.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the preparations for the event, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a high-powered committee has been constituted to finalise the venue for the event.

The committee comprises Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar.

He directed all departments to ensure that every arrangement is completed within the stipulated time frame. The chief minister said that the event will prominently showcase the positive transformation achieved through ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’ (Systemic Changes) initiatives by the present state government during the past three years, a statement issued here said.

A coffee table book highlighting the government's achievements and reforms across departments will also be released on this occasion, he said.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ram Subhag Singh, has been designated as the coordinator for gathering the information.

Sukhu said that the state government has undertaken significant reforms in education, health and the rural economy, benefiting people across the state.

He said that signs of improvement are visible in the state's economy, with a steady increase in revenue generation.

The chief minister stated that beneficiaries of various government schemes will also participate in the programme. Individuals who have made outstanding contributions in different fields and the beneficiaries of various government schemes would also be felicitated during the event.

He also directed officers to prepare a two-year roadmap to accelerate developmental activities and to ensure the implementation of the government's priorities at the grassroots level.

He emphasised the need to deliver more services at citizens' doorsteps, enhance digitalisation and strengthen good governance across all departments.