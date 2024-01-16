Himachal Congress to kick-start campaign for Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress will kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

All the state ministers will take five to six rounds in every constituency to propagate the work done by the Congress government in the past one year besides exposing the real face of the BJP to the people, they said.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections should be announced early so that they could go in the field and ensure the party's victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress leader, who was addressing the media persons after a meeting with her party's office bearers, MLAs, the head of morchas and block heads, accused the BJP of misleading the general public on the issue of aid for the monsoon disaster and said the state has not received any special package from the Union government.

Advertisment

Referring to the Ram temple, Singh said that "about 98 per cent of the people in Himachal Pradesh are Hindus and worship all gods and goddess, including Lord Ram".

"We have faith in Lord Ram and will go to Ayodhya whenever we get a chance," she added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the Centre of discriminating with the state.

Advertisment

"We were hopeful that the Union government would give the first installment of Rs 5,000 crore in December as special relief package but nothing was given to the state," he said.

Terming the state BJP as anti-Himachal, Sukhu said that the opposition legislators did not support the resolution for declaring the monsoon calamity in the state to be a natural disaster and a special relief package of Rs 12,000 crore.

He said that the state government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for the disaster-affected people from its own resources.

Advertisment

Referring to change in portfolios of the ministers during the recent cabinet expansion, Sukhu said that only additional departments were changed.

The Congress cadre is in good spirits and suggestions were taken from the party leaders to chalk out the future strategy, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on his part expressed confidence of trouncing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"We swear on Lord Ram, we will defeat the BJP on all four Lok Sabha seats in the state. We will appraise the masses about the performance of the Congress government in the past one year and also show the anti-state face of the BJP, which created obstacles in development of the state by stopping grants and reducing loan limits, " he said. PTI BPL AS AS