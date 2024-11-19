Himachal contractor alleges fraud by former MLA Chaitanya Sharma

Una (HP), Nov19 (PTI) A contractor here has accused former MLA from Gagret Chaitanya Sharma and two others of cheating him of Rs 8 lakh under the pretext of securing work in the Public Works Department, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, contractor Surendra Kumar Bhola, from Bhadrakali village of the district, alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy against Sharma and his associates, Mahesh Yadav and Harshit Tiwari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vasudha Sood said.

According to Sood, the matter is being investigated.

In his complaint, Bhola said that in January 2024, he met the then Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma at his residence and seeking help to obtain Public Works Department (PWD) contracts.

He said that the MLA directed him to meet his associates Mahesh Yadav and Harshit Tiwari in this regard and said that he will tell them to do the needful.

According to Bhola, as per the instructions of Sharma, on February 1, 2024, he went to the MLA's residence in the morning and met Yadav and Tiwari.

He alleged that they demanded Rs 8 lakh to get the work done -- Rs 6 lakh to be deposited in a specified account and Rs 2 lakh to be paid in cash.

The contractor said that he transferred Rs 6 lakh to an SBI account through Canara Bank's Daulatpur Chowk branch and handed over Rs 2 two lakh in cash to Yadav and Tiwari on the same day.

Bhola further alleged that despite giving the money, he was neither given any contract in the PWD, nor is the money refunded.

Responding to the allegations Sharma denied any involvement, calling it a political conspiracy against him. "Neither was I given any money nor was any money deposited in any of my accounts. If someone has taken money, then action should be taken against them as per the law. This is a conspiracy against me, but I will fight against it", he said.

Sharma added that he would file a defamation case against those making baseless accusations and urged police to thoroughly investigate the matter before registering a case.

Chaitanya Sharma was among the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, who voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February this year.

Later, he along with others joined the BJP and contested the by-elections but was defeated. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ