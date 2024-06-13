Himachal cop who alleged pressure by seniors goes missing

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) A head constable working in Himachal's Sirmaur has gone missing after he alleged that he was being pressured by senior officers and victims in a rioting case to go against the law, his wife told police.

In a video released online, Jasveer Saini said, "I am also a human, I am so depressed and I wish to resign, I do not wish to live and can commit suicide but would talk to my family members before taking any step as I have young children".

On June 8, three people were beaten by some people from Punjab near Kala Amb in Sirmaur district. The altercation occurred as one of the victims, the driver of a tractor did not give way to the accused's car, police said.

The police had registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (causing hurt) 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the accused.

Saini in the video alleged that the victims were pressuring him to add section 307 (attempt to murder) in the FIR against the accused. He said that per the rules, section 307 could not be added as the injuries are simple and the section could only be added based on the doctor's report.

"Take the file from me and give it to another investigation officer who can arrest the accused on these charges", Saini said in the video.

"I do not wish to face a court case by adding section 307 or arresting the accused in this case", he said and added that the victim party has been filing complaints against him to the senior officers who are also under pressure. He is being pressured to arrest the accused booked under a bailable offence, he said.

Saini's wife Anita Kumari claimed that he had been missing since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Sirmaur police in a written statement had termed the allegations of the head constable as false. They said that the victims were unhappy with the behaviour and working of Jasveer and had informed the senior police officials about the same.

The senior officers had also found irregularities in the investigation and directed the head constable to work as per the law, the statement added.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime State CID) has been deputed to conduct the inquiry into the matter and has already proceeded to Sirmour district, another release issued by the police headquarters here on Thursday said.

The statement added that based on Anita's request, efforts are being made to trace Saini.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Karan Nanda in a video released here said that the allegations made by the head constable are serious, even though the police had issued a statement on the issue.

Nanda said that the people want to know - who is this tractor driver who had put so much pressure on the police. Adding the working of the state police has put a big question mark on the working of the Congress government. PTI BPL HIG HIG