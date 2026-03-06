Himachal could have been debt-free with better fiscal discipline: CM Sukhu

Mandi/Shimla (HP), Mar 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh could have been debt-free if the previous BJP government had maintained financial discipline.

Addressing a public gathering at Diyargi in the Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district, the chief minister said the previous government received Rs 54,000 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and Rs 16,000 crore as Goods and Service Tax compensation.

He said that the state's debt could have been reduced by nearly Rs 30,000 crore if these funds had been managed properly. "If I had received Rs 70,000 crore, Himachal would be debt-free today," Sukhu said.

The chief minister highlighted that the 16th Finance Commission has discontinued the annual RDG of Rs 10,000 crore. He added that the current government received Rs 17,000 crore in RDG, but this support will cease from the next financial year.

According to an official statement, the chief minister maintained that despite these challenges, the government has cleared the pending 14 per cent Dearness Allowance and released arrears for citizens above the age of 70.

Sukhu announced that a Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding school would be established in Chhatar to improve educational facilities in the region. He also criticised the BJP for the condition of Nerchowk Medical College during its tenure, noting that the former chief minister belonged to Mandi district where the BJP had won nine seats.

On the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the chief minister reiterated that the policy will never be discontinued in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the Congress government restored OPS in its first cabinet meeting and clarified that the decision was not based on political motives.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister said that the state government convened an all-party meeting on the issue of RDG, but the BJP failed to support the rights of the state.

On law and order, the chief minister said a list of corrupt individuals has been prepared and they will be imprisoned. He issued a stern warning against the "chitta" or drug trade, stating that no trafficker will be spared. He added that employees will be dismissed and the properties of traffickers would be destroyed.

The chief minister later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 14 development projects worth Rs 60 crore at Diargi. PTI COR BPL AKY