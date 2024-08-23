Himachal: Couple killed as car plunges into river in Shimla

Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) A couple was killed and their one-year-old daughter is feared dead after their car skidded off the road and plunged into the Pabbar River here, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bhalu Kyar area near Jhalta village when they were returning home, police said. The victims were identified as Susheel Kumar (29) and his wife Mamta (27).

According to the preliminary investigation, Susheel was driving the car when he lost control and plunged into the river, they said.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of Susheel and his wife from the river with assistance from locals. They were sent for postmortem, they said.

Searches are on for the infant, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG