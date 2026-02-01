Himachal CPI(M) slams Budget; says Centre ignored state's interests

Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday lambasted the Union Budget 2026-27, alleging that the central government has completely ignored the interests of small and hill states such as Himachal Pradesh.

In a press statement issued here, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan said Himachal Pradesh is a revenue-deficit state grappling with a severe economic crisis, but the Budget has failed to offer any meaningful support.

Chauhan said the state has suffered massive losses due to natural disasters triggered by heavy rains since 2023 and 2025.

"According to the state government's assessments, the state has suffered losses of around Rs 18,000 crores due to multiple disasters triggered by torrential rains in 2023 and 2025.

"Despite this, no special grant for the state has been announced by the Centre even after repeated demands for a special disaster-mitigation package," he said.

Criticising the government's approach to the tourism sector, Chauhan said tourism in the state is already under stress due to poor connectivity and recurring disasters.

"There is no mention of improving air or rail connectivity in the state. Even the road network is in poor condition. Tourism sector in the state cannot be revived without addressing these basic infrastructure gaps," he said.

He further said that while the finance minister spoke about developing trekking and hiking trails in Himachal and other hill states, such initiatives would not be feasible without adequate air, rail, and road connectivity. PTI COR RHL