Himachal crisis: Cong rebel Rajinder Rana poses bunch of questions to CM Sukhu

Hamirpur/Shimla: Disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana on Tuesday posed a bunch of questions to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as a war of attrition continued in the state.

The hill state plunged into a political crisis after nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Attacking the chief minister, Rana said he (CM Sukhu) is making "false" announcements even as the state is facing a financial crisis.

"The public wants to know the arithmetic of how these announcements would be fulfilled," Rana asked the CM in a Facebook post.

"Would you tell the people why an army of more than 20 OSDs (officer on special duty) and advisors have been appointed when the state is passing through economic crises," he said and added that so many advisors have not been appointed even in the big states like Uttar Pradesh.

Rana, who had come to limelight after defeating former chief minister P K Dhumal from Sujanpur in 2017, also questioned the CM that whether he (Rana) had any role in formation of the Congress government in the state or "will you turn a blind eye to the fact that the government was formed due to our efforts and hard work of workers".

"Are you strengthening democracy by instituting false cases against the elected representatives? Are you not giving preference to your friends over MLAs?" he asked.

Rana also asked Sukhu to come clean on his official visits to Chandigarh during which he stayed in five-star hotels rather than his designated rooms in Himachal Bhawan.

"Is it not true that you have put the state on back gear," Rana further questioned.