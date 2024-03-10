Himachal crisis: Police register case again independent MLA, Congress rebel's father for 'electoral offences'

Shimla, Mar 10 (PTI) the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case against an independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel over “electoral offences” related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls in which six party MLAs voted for the BJP candidate from the state.

The case against Hamirpur’s independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret’s now disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma’s father was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Apart from the six MLAs who cross-voted, three independent legislators had also voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan.

This triggered a crisis in the state’s Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the assembly. PTI BPL AS ASH ASH ASH