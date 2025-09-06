Himachal: Crowd restriction order imposed at Govind Sagar Lake for idol immersion

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 6 (PTI) The Bilaspur district administration has banned the presence of more than thee people gathered at Govind Sagar Lake for idol immersion citing public safety.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Rahul Kumar, not more than three people will be allowed within a radius of 50 metres on the banks of Govind Sagar Lake.

The immersion will be allowed only at identified places, under the supervision of police and home guards.

No one will be allowed to go into the deep waters or unauthorised areas, the order said.

Strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act 2005, Section 188 of Indian Penal Code in case of violation, it said. PTI COR BPL VN VN