Himachal: Dam authorities asked to remain on high alert during monsoon season

Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) Director-cum-Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, D C Rana, on Monday directed the dam authorities in the state to remain on high alert during the monsoon season and adhere to established safety standards without fail.

Rana put forth his views during a high-level virtual meeting, which he chaired in order to ensure the safety of dam infrastructure during the monsoon season.

The senior officers from 23 dam authorities along with officers from the Department of Energy participated in the meeting held to assess the current status of dam safety measures across the state, said officials.

The implementation of safety norms in accordance with the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and guidelines issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) was reviewed in the meeting, said a statement issued here.

Special emphasis was laid on maintenance of dam structures, readiness and regular updating of emergency action plans (EAPs) and strengthening coordination among concerned departments for an effective and quick response during extreme weather events.

A progress on critical safety components mandated by law, including the installation and operational status of early warning systems such as hooters and voice messaging setups, dam break analysis and the establishment of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) was also reviewed, the statement added.

The discussions were also held regarding the availability of I-SAT phones with docking stations in dam control rooms and barrages to ensure uninterrupted communication during emergencies.

Rana highlighted the importance of robust inter-departmental coordination, real-time data monitoring and prompt dissemination of alerts to people staying downstream.

He said that the state government was committed to minimizing disaster risks and safeguarding both lives and property through timely preparedness and strict compliance with safety protocols.

Detailed presentations were also made during the meeting on the structural and operational safety status of major dams in the state.