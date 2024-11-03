Himachal: Day temperature maintains rising trend, Dharamshala records 27.6 deg C

Shimla: The maximum temperatures maintained a rising trend in Himachal Pradesh as the weather remained dry.

The local MeT station claimed that Solan (29.0 degree Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.6 degree Celsius) recorded the highest ever temperature in the month of November.

However, they did not mention the previous highest temperature in the cities.

The day temperatures stayed four to nine degrees above normal and Hamirpur was hottest in the state with a high of 35.5 degree, 8.6 degree above normal.

Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a high of 19.2 degrees, 9.2 degrees above normal.

The key tourist destinations of Shimla and Manali recorded maximum temperatures at 23.2 degree and 21.8 degree (4.1 degree and 2.6 degree above normal).

The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state till November 9.

Earlier, the state had witnessed the third driest October in 123 years with 97 per cent rain deficit as the state received 0.7 mm of rain against normal 25.1 mm.

As per the data, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Chamba received 100 percent deficient rain, Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti 99 percent, Kinnaur 98 percent, Kangra 94 percent, Mandi 83 percent, and Una 54 percent in the month of October.

With weak rainfall activity on most days, Himachal Pradesh has received the third lowest rainfall since 1901-2024. The highest rainfall was received in the year 1955(413.5 mm) in the month of October.