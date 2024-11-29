Himachal: DCs, SPs to address public grievances twice a week

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the state will address public grievances twice a week in their offices as per the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, officials said on Friday.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Secretary, Administrative Reforms.

According to the notification, the DCs and SPs will address public grievances on Mondays and Thursdays.If a public holiday falls on either of the days, the officials will attend to their duties on the next working day.

These instructions were given by the chief minister during the DC-SP's conference held in Shimla on November 7 and 8.

The CM had emphasised the need for timely resolution of public issues to avoid unnecessary delay in solving their grievances.

"The DCs are a vital link in ensuring good governance. Addressing grievances at district level in a timely manner will provide relief to the public and enhance administrative efficiency," Sukhu said.

There are 12 revenue districts in Himachal Pradesh while the number of police districts in the state is 14 with Nurpur and Baddi being two additional police districts.

As part of this commitment, the government has also launched the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative, under which ministers will also visit the rural areas to listen and resolve issues of the citizens.

The government has also resolved over 2.5 lakh pending revenue cases through ‘lok adalats’, relieving people from repeated visits to government offices . PTI BPL NB NB