Himachal declared disaster-affected state: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state has been declared disaster-affected and appealed to the opposition BJP get a special relief package from the Centre.

Talking to the media persons after the Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, Sukhu said that the state has been battling heavy rains and landslides for the past 48 hours and loss to life and property has been reported.

Several important laws were passed during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly and discussions were held on the monsoon disaster for four days, he added.

Himachal Pradesh has been declared disaster-affected state by the government and people whose houses have been completely damaged would get financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh and an additional Rs 70,000 would be given if the goods inside the house are destroyed, the chief minister said, adding that Rs 1 lakh would be given for partially damaged houses.

He appealed to the BJP leaders to visit Delhi and get a special relief package for Himachal from the central government, saying that cooperation of the Centre is necessary to restore roads, drinking water schemes and panchayat-level infrastructure.

During the session, the opposition suggested reconsidering the dates of Mani Mahesh, Shrikhand Mahadev and Kinnar Kailash Yatras to be held in the monsoon. On this, Sukhu said that religious faith is paramount, but further decisions will be taken after discussing with the organisers and religious organisations in view of the situation.

At least 327 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, while 41 are missing since the monsoon began on June 20, State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data showed. The state has witnessed 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 121 major landslide incidents during this period, and has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3,523 crore this monsoon so far, according to official data.

On Monday, 2,180 power transformers and 777 water supply schemes were disrupted across the state, the SEOC said.

Sukhu assured that the helicopter and registration system will be further improved for the convenience of the devotees.

The chief minister said that efforts are afoot to make the state self-reliant through revenue mobilisation and results are coming, he said, and informed that liquor contracts earned Rs 600 crore in two years in comparison to Rs 480 crore in four years during the previous BJP regime.