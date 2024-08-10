Himachal declares JOA (IT) results after 4 years, 1841 posts allotted

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Chayan Aayog has finally declared the results of the recruitment exam for junior office assistant (information technology), which was withheld after a paper leak got unearthed in December 2022, a spokesperson said.

A total of 1,841 candidates have qualified the exam, which they took four years ago, and been allotted different departments, a spokesperson of the Aayog said here on Saturday.

The results of JOA (IT)-post code 817 and some other examinations were withheld after the vigilance department found irregularities in the exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), following a paper leak unearthed on December 23, 2022.

The vigilance authorities arrested the commission's senior assistant Uma Azad with the solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. The HPSSC was later disbanded.

Meanwhile, the candidates sitting on a hunger strike outside the State Selection Commission office for the past 21 days withdrew their protest upon information about declaration of the exam results on Friday.

Of the 26 posts left vacant, 13 in two categories -- scheduled castes (SC) and ward of freedom fighter -- have remained vacant due to non-availability of candidates, while five posts of the dissolved HPSSC have not been filled, the spokesperson said.

The results of eight candidates found involved in the paper leak case have not been declared. These posts have also been kept vacant for the time being, he added.

This examination was advertised in October 2020 under the post code 817. The written examination of this recruitment conducted for 1,867 posts was held on 21 March 2021 and the results were declared on July 1, 2021. However, the typing test was not held.

On 22 December 2022, the paper leak case came to the fore along with the involvement of the candidates who took the exam, following which the results were withheld.

After a long investigation, the state government sub-cabinet committee gave a go ahead to the newly-constituted state commission to declare the results of this examination.

The evaluation process of the documents was conducted in June this year in which 5,220 candidates participated.

More than two lakh candidates had applied for this examination, of which 1,07,878 had taken the written test.

19,028 candidates appeared for the typing test. A total of 9,576 candidates passed the typing test, out of which 5,220 candidates were selected for the evaluation of documents, the spokesperson said.

Out of these candidates, 1,841 candidates have been allotted different departments on the basis of merit and the final result has been declared, he added. PTI COR BPL RPA