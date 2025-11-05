Himachal dept recognised for citizen-centric digital services on DigiLocker

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) In a significant feat, Himachal Pradesh's Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDT&G) has been conferred with "People First Integration Award" at the National Workshop and Conference on DigiLocker, held in New Delhi on November 4.

The department has been recognised for successfully integrating 51 HIMSeva (eDistrict Services), along with HIMParivar and HimAccess Card, on the DigiLocker platform, marking a major milestone in the state's digital transformation journey.

The award was presented to Ashish Singhmar, secretary, DDTG, by the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Highlighting the achievement, DDT&G Director Nipun Jindal stated that the department has worked in mission mode to integrate 53 types of citizen certificates and documents on the DigiLocker platform.

These include HimParivar, HimAccess Cards, Bonafide Himachali Certificate, Copy of Parivar Register, Domicile Certificate, Income Certificate, Character Certificate and various services delivered through the HIMSeva (eDistrict) portal, Jindal said.

"The integration ensures seamless, efficient, and transparent access to government services by minimising documentation and providing a secure, unified digital ecosystem for citizens," he remarked.

The DDT&G director further said that this recognition reaffirms the state's leadership in digital governance and its commitment to leveraging technology for faster, simpler and more inclusive and citizen-first service delivery.

Gokul Butail, principal advisor (IT & Innovation) to the Chief Minister, also congratulated the department and stated that this milestone reflects the state government's commitment to driving digital inclusion and citizen empowerment through innovation and technology. PTI/COR AMJ AMJ