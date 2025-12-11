Himachal Deputy CM alleges officials conspiring against Cong govt, warns of 'finishing' them

Shimla, Dec 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihtori on Thursday warned officials "conspiring" against the ruling Congress government in the state and "visiting the houses of BJP leaders at night", saying they would be "finished under the cover of darkness".

Agnihotri was speaking at the Jan Sankalp rally organised at Mandi to mark three years of the Congress government in office.

He said, "Whosoever is indulging in vicious propaganda and conspiracy against the Congress government would be dealt with and annihilated", and made special mention of bureaucrats considered close to the BJP leaders.

Agnihotri told Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, "Aise nahin chalega" (this won't work) and "time has come to wield the rod to get the works done".

With two years left for the 2027 assembly polls, he also called for doing the job of the workers. "Give whatever you want to give to the (party) workers as the time has come," asserting that rightful claims should be given to leaders and Congressmen.

"We will give an account of all guarantees. We have not forgotten the guarantees promised to the people of the state and would fulfil them," he added.

He said that external funding was being stopped, the budget has been capped and the borrowing limit has been reduced. "I want to tell the people that the Himachal BJP is behind this," he alleged.

Targeting the central government, Agnihotri said that funds worth Rs 1,200 crore of Jal Jeevan Mission have been withheld, which is affecting the pace of development projects in the state. PTI BPL KSS KSS