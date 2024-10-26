Himachal Deputy CM approves houses to 2 persons on the spot in Una

Una (HP), Oct 26 (PTI) Taru Ram and Neelam Kaur of ward number 7 and 5 respectively of Baliwal in Una district of Himachal Pradesh got the surprise of their life when Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri approved houses for them on the spot on Saturday.

Advertisment

Presiding over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme organised in Baliwal gram panchayat in his home constituency Haroli, Agnihotri came across Taru Ram and Neelam Kaur who told him that they have no permanent house to live.

After listening to their problem, the deputy chief minister approved houses for them on the spot under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. He directed the concerned officials to complete all the formalities in this regard, officials said.

Agnohotri said the state government is doing a decisive work for the overall development of the state and special attention is being given to taking the benefits of development to the last corner of every village under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme.

Advertisment

He informed that Beat Area Irrigation Scheme-2 is being constructed with the aim of providing better irrigation facilities to the farmers. Baliwal area has also been included in this scheme of Rs 70 crore.

An amount of Rs 42 crore has been approved for the Punjaana to Polian via Kutharbit road, out of which Rs 12.50 crore will be spent on land acquisition for road construction and Rs 4.65 crore on the road from Gidgidasaheb to Tahlisaheb via Baba Bharthari Mandir, he said.

Agnihotri said no criminal will be able to escape after committing a crime in Haroli assembly constituency as the entire area is under CCTV surveillance. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS