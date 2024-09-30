Himachal deputy CM honours late wife by serving food to patients, hospital staff in Una

Una (HP), Sep 30(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri served food to the patients, attendants and hospital staff here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his wife Simmi Agnihotri who died in February this year.

Prof. Simmi Agnihotri's service spirit towards the society has been exemplary and Langar seva has been organized on her birth anniversary at the Regional Hospital Una with the resolve to carry forward the social work she had started during her lifetime, said the deputy chief minister said.

She died on February 9 this year following a heart attack.

A large number of people participated in the event and pledged to further strengthen the spirit of service and philanthropy in the society.