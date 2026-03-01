Himachal deputy CM inaugurates 4-day Holi celebrations in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), March 1(PTI) The four-day national-level Holi celebrations kicked off here on Sunday afternoon, with Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurating the festival.

Agnihotri was accompanied by local MLA Captain Rajinder Singh, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore and Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur.

During the inauguration of the festival organised at the ground in Sujanpur Tira, the chief guest and other dignitaries were tied ceremonial pagris and then taken to the famous Murli Manohar temple, where they offered prayers to Lord Krishna.

Various types of sports competitions, cultural events and other types of functions would be held during the festival.

Small and big stalls have been put up, selling various types of goods to the people. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ