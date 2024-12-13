Himachal deputy CM instructs officials to make Una district free from illegal mining, drug trafficking

Una (HP), Dec 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday instructed officials to make Una district free from illegal mining, drug trafficking and the smuggling of large trees such as Peepal and Banyan.

He warned that any laxity in this regard would not be tolerated.

Agnihotri was speaking at the newly established office of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission in Una's Rampur area.

State Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, along with Commission members Advocate Vijay Dogra and Digvijay Malhotra, was also present at the event.

Agnihotri emphasised that the commission would ensure the quick resolution of complaints from the Dalit community and it will have far-reaching and positive results.

Una is Agnihotri’s home district.

In his address to the public, Agnihotri highlighted that Una has become the leading district in the state in terms of development pace, and assured that more state-level offices would be established in the district in the future.

The Deputy Chief Minister also challenged Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to clarify the BJP’s stance on the Old Pension Scheme.

He alleged that the union government is harming Himachal by cutting the state's loan limit and capping foreign fund projects.

Agnihotri justified the creation of three new Municipal Corporations for Una, Hamirpur, and Baddi and said that it would further accelerate development in these areas.

He also advised BJP leaders not to engage in petty politics to defame the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD