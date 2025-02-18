Himachal deputy CM pleads for special water policy for hill states

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday stressed the need for evolving a special water policy for hill states and emphasised that new options must be explored to preserve depleting water sources.

Speaking on 'India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation' at the All India Conference of State Water Ministers in Udaipur, Agnihotri said that innovation-based solutions are required to address the effects of climate change and make water management more sustainable, a statement issued here said.

Citing scientific studies, Agnihotri said that due to untimely rains and reduced snowfall, the levels of water sources were continuously decreasing. He also highlighted that Himalayan glaciers are melting rapidly and receding, which is escalating the uncertainty in the flow of rivers and discharge of water, deepening the water crisis.

"This phenomenon is seriously impacting drinking water, irrigation, and hydropower generation," he said, calling for an emphasis on climate-tolerant policies and advanced scientific interventions.

Stressing the need to encourage rainwater harvesting and the recharging of water source structures, the deputy CM said there is a need to adopt a long-term and scientific approach to water security, evolve a special policy for hill states, and rethink strategies by considering modern technologies, innovations, and alternatives, alongside the conservation of traditional water sources.

Pointing out that 65 per cent of Himachal Pradesh falls under forest areas under the jurisdiction of the Central Government, Agnihotri noted that the availability of land for development projects is limited. He added that Himachal has made a significant contribution to water conservation, the environment, and ecology through forest conservation, and the state should be compensated by the Centre through a special package.

He demanded Rs 2,000 crore to complete approximately 1,000 incomplete drinking water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the creation of a special funding window for mountain states to construct anti-freeze water supply schemes, and Rs 1,269.29 crore to implement the comprehensive project prepared by Himachal for snow and water conservation and "recharging groundwater." Reiterating Himachal's commitment to 'India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation,' he stressed the urgent need for more liberal funding and flexible policy support from the Central Government to ensure long-term sustainability. PTI BPL ARD ARD