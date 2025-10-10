Himachal deserves green bonus for ecological services to nation: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Calling Himachal Pradesh the 'lungs of North India', Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state deserves a green bonus for ecological services to the nation.

Emphasising that Himachal offers ecological services to the nation in the form of soil, water, clean air, and a favourable climate, Sukhu stated, "it is unfortunate that so far, there has been no compensation for our opportunity cost in the form of a green bonus." The government will be initiating a technical and scientific evaluation of the contribution of Himachal Pradesh's ecological services to the nation's environment. According to estimates, if it passes, it can fetch approximately Rs 90,000 crore annually for the state, Sukhu said.

The state government has strongly advocated Himachal's contribution to the Centre and the 16th Finance Commission, the chief minister said in a statement.

"As Himachal Pradesh is the lungs of North India, our efforts in the preservation of natural wealth will go a long way in maintaining the balance of ecology and the environment," he stated.