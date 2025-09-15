Himachal DGP calls for readiness against cybercrime, drugs at IRBn Silver Jubile

Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday called upon police officers and personnel to prepare themselves for emerging challenges such as drug abuse, cybercrime, online fraud and interstate gangs.

The DGP was addressing the 26th Raising Day and Silver Jubilee celebrations of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) at Sakoh in Kangra district, where he was the chief guest.

"Respect comes not from the uniform, but from conduct and service," Tewari said, urging the police force to remain sensitive to citizens' grievances and lead by example. He said continuous learning, discipline and readiness were essential for modern policing.

He also lauded the role of women personnel, describing them as role models who inspire confidence and contribute to shaping the future of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The celebrations featured a grand parade and several events, including a life-saving demonstration by SDRF personnel, a police band display, a play by 'Ekalavya Kala Manch' highlighting the menace of drug abuse, and a Punjabi Bhangra performance.

As part of the Silver Jubilee festivities, a Kavi Sammelan featuring renowned poets was organised, along with a multi-specialty medical and blood donation camp at the battalion campus.

An art exhibition showcasing works of police personnel and local artists, and sports competitions in volleyball, basketball and badminton, were also held.

The event concluded with a cultural evening featuring performances by police personnel and local artists. PTI COR HIG HIG