Himachal DGP directs all officers to strengthen police's preparedness amid heavy rainfall

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) Due to ongoing heavy rainfall, Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari has directed police to strengthen rescue, relief, and traffic operations, ensure personnel safety, and improve coordination with local and disaster response agencies.

The DGP has also issued directives to ensure the safety and readiness of police and home guard personnel deployed across the state.

Tewari has directed all the range inspector general of police (IGPs), deputy inspector general (DIGs), superintendents of police (SPs), and commanding officers to strengthen the force's preparedness for rescue, relief, and traffic management operations.

He has instructed the officers to ensure that all personnel on duty are provided with raincoats and umbrellas to help them carry out their responsibilities safely amid the rain. He also directed that adequate food and refreshments be arranged for police and home guard staff, particularly those deployed for extended hours in challenging conditions.

Senior officers have also been instructed to ensure that all torches and rescue equipment in police lines and battalions are in good working condition and readily available for deployment.

"In view of the unpredictable nature of the weather, all wireless communication sets are to be fully charged and functional to maintain seamless coordination. Additionally, emergency response vehicles must have a sufficient supply of petrol and diesel to ensure timely mobility during critical operations," directed the DGP.

Furthermore, police personnel have been advised to remain vigilant and prioritise their own safety while operating in potentially hazardous conditions.

The DGP has further directed the identification of areas prone to flooding or landslides so that forces can be deployed in advance where necessary. He also emphasised collaboration with local authorities to facilitate the dissemination of public safety messages through various media channels.

"Effective coordination with other agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration should be mandated to ensure optimum use of available resources and expertise." Tewari said that the safety of both the public and police personnel is of paramount importance. "As Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the impact of heavy rainfall, the police force remains on high alert, committed to safeguarding lives and responding swiftly to any emergencies that may arise," he said.