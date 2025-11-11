Himachal DGP directs police to tighten security after Delhi blast

Shimla (HP), Nov 11 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Himachal Pradesh, a day after the bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, that killed at least 12 people and injured several others, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, superintendents of police of all districts have been directed to remain on high alert.

In a letter to all the SPs, the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said an explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, gutting several vehicles.

The blast occurred hours after around 3,000 kilograms of explosive material were recovered from Faridabad, he said in the letter.

In view of these developments, the DGP directed all the district superintendents of police to remain extremely vigilant, particularly in border and sensitive districts.

There are a total of 14 police districts in Himachal Pradesh, and the majority of them share borders with other states or two Union territories (UT) or a country.

DGP Tewari also directed that field and intelligence units may be suitably sensitised to maintain heightened surveillance over suspicious vehicles, abandoned objects or unusual movements.

He also instructed them to ensure close coordination with local agencies and other departments.

Police have also stepped up checking of vehicles entering the state from Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night.

Patrolling has been increased in the border district of Chamba, which shares a 213 km-long border with Jammu and Kashmir.

Security has been heightened on state borders and important tourist places in the district, said Chamba SP Vijay Kumar. Adequate force has been deployed at the borders and bus stands, and strict vigil is being kept, said Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal.

Police have also urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately inform the police if they spot any unidentified persons moving in suspicious conditions in their vicinity.