Himachal DGP expresses displeasure over low challans in six districts

Shimla: Expressing displeasure over low rate of traffic violation challans in six districts of the state, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu on Friday wrote letters to the SPs concerned regarding the same, according to a statement.

In the letter, the DGP asked them to intensify their efforts to increase the number of traffic challans under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The letter pointed out a decrease of over 45 per cent in traffic challans in Shimla district.

However, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that good plans, not challans helps in reducing accidents and added that the number of accidents have come down by 18 per cent, deaths by 31 per cent and injuries by 36 per cent even though there is a decline of 49 per cent in the number of challans issued.

The number of road accidents, deaths and injuries declined from 319, 160 and 631 from (January 1 to November 23, 2022) to 260, 110 and 401 respectively in the same period in 2023 while the number of challans issued reduced from 168347 in 2022 to 85786 in 2023, the SP told PTI on Friday.

Timely and right planning like one minute traffic plan for tourist season and apple on wheels during apple with focus on road safety and road traffic schooling to ensure voluntary compliance on roads, helped in reducing the road accidents.

Violations with promotional correlation with accidents like drunken driving, rash and negligent behavior of drivers and others were targeted, he added.

The number of issued traffic challans in Himachal Pradesh has come down from 7,47,951 in 2022 (from January 1 to October 31) to 6,99,618 in the same period in 2023, a statement issued here by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of traffic, tourist and railways on Wednesday had said.

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS), which also monitors the progress of the State Police in traffic enforcement measures from time to time, has adversely commented on low rate of traffic violation challans by the state police, the communiqué from the police headquarters said.

It is self-evident that effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents, ensuring public safety and promoting adherence to traffic rules and regulations in the state and by increasing the number of traffic challans, we not only deter potential violators, but also send a clear message about the importance of adhering to traffic laws, DGP Kundu said.

“Reduction in traffic challans may inadvertently signal a weakening of enforcement activities which could compromise the overall safety of our roads. Given the critical importance of traffic laws enforcement in saving human lives, it is desired to intensify your efforts in increasing the traffic challans under MV Act,” the letter sent to the SPs of Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan said.