Himachal DGP reviews security arrangements at Vidhan Sabha ahead of monsoon session

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tewari on Friday conducted a thorough review of security arrangements at the Vidhan Sabha premises, ahead of the monsoon session The monsoon session will commence on August 18.

The visit was aimed to ensure that all necessary security measures are in place for the forthcoming session, a statement issued here.

The police teams inspected the premises under the supervision of senior officers, assessed security protocols and also interacted with key personnel to identify potential vulnerabilities and implement effective strategies to mitigate risks.

The DGP emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order during the session and directed the officers to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of the MLAs, dignitaries, and the general public.

The state police is working in close coordination with other security agencies to ensure that the Vidhan Sabha session is conducted without any disruptions, the statement added. PTI BPL NB NB