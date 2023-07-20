Himachal DGP seeks govt action to check stray cattle menace

Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Thursday expressed concern over abandoned stray cattle causing road accidents in Himachal Pradesh and urged the Animal Husbandry Department to take stringent measures to check the menace.

Kundu has written to Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Rakesh Kanwar and Director Pradeep Kumar Sharma over the issue.

He pointed out that 25 people died and 35 suffered injuries in 74 road accidents caused by stray cattle on the highways in the past few months.

The figure may be higher as many such cases are not reported, he said.

The stray cattle are becoming a major traffic bottleneck. There is a dire need to shift the animals to nearby cow shelters and the owners who let off their animals be made accountable, Kundu said in the letter.

The severity of the stray menace can be observed on the newly constructed four-lane Kiratpur-Manali highway, passing through the Bilaspur, Mandi and the Kullu districts, causing traffic congestion. The problem is similar in both rural and urban areas, he stressed. PTI BPL SZM