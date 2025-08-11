Himachal DGP urges students to lead drug-free life, become 'Anti-Chitta Volunteers'

Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tweari on Monday encouraged students to become 'Anti-Chitta Volunteers' and spread awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse.

He was delivering an address on "Drug-Free Life" at the Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli. The lecture aimed to sensitise youth about the dangers of drug addiction and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Speaking at the event, Tweari said drug abuse is not just a personal habit but a "deadly trap" that ruins dreams, health and family happiness.

He urged students to channel their energy in constructive directions, saying that success and respect follow those who stay determined and disciplined.

"Drugs make you weak, but determination and discipline can make you invincible," the DGP said.

The programme was presided over by College Principal Professor Bharti Bhagra and attended by students and staff.