Himachal DIG conferred CISO of the Year award for cyber policing excellence

Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) Mohit Chawla, a 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and current Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Himachal Pradesh, has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year Award for Law Enforcement at the Dynamic CISO Excellence Awards 2025, recently held in Mumbai.

He received the award in recognition of his outstanding contribution in combating cybercrime, enhancing digital security and improving the efficiency of cybercrime probes in the state.

Congratulating Chawla, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said this award not only acknowledges his expertise and dedication but also underscores the growing importance of proactive and robust cyber policing across the country. PTI COR AKY AKY AMJ AMJ