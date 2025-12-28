Himachal doctors' strike called off after CM Sukhu reopens inquiry into hospital brawl

Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Doctors of Indira Gandhi Medical College called off their strike here after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that the patient-physician brawl that led to the doctor's removal from service would be looked into again.

A statement by the Resident Doctors Association of IGMC, Shimla, said the government has assured them that the doctor's termination could also be revoked.

The doctors' association said the indefinite strike that entered the second day on Sunday was called off with immediate effect in larger public interest.

The termination had set off resident doctors to announce an indefinite strike on Saturday, with medical services, barring emergency services, disrupted for the second day at few places in the state. On Friday, resident doctors were on mass leave.

However, the association maintained that it is awaiting the revocation of the doctor's termination following the inquiry report. The doctors said they will hold a meet again on January 3 to discuss their future plan of action.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister appealed to the doctors to resume work since he has directed officials to reopen inquiry into the incident.

On Friday, members of the doctors' association met Sukhu who assured action against those who allegedly threatened the doctor and promised new guidelines to ensure the doctors' security inside hospitals.

"If the doctors wish to continue with talks, they should leave their pride behind, call off their strike and resume work tomorrow. I will call senior doctors of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for talks as nothing is set in stone. The decision can be reviewed if the doctor feels he is punished," he told mediapersons here on his return from New Delhi.

Sukhu also said the doctor should have lodged a complaint instead of "assaulting" the patient.

Dr Raghav Narula of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) was removed from service following a physical altercation with a patient.

The confrontation, captured in a video, showed Narula punching the patient, Arjun Singh, who allegedly attempted to kick the doctor.

Singh claimed the dispute arose after he objected to being addressed as "tu" instead of "tum", which he said made Narula aggressive. However, Narula maintained that it was Singh who instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family.

The report of an inquiry committee found both parties at fault. They found "misconduct, misbehaviour and acts of unbecoming a public servant" on Narula's part, officials said.

Sukhu said the doctors have been assured that the inquiry into the incident will be reopened. "There was no point of going on strike after the CM has assured re-enquiry into the matter," he said.

"Doctors are considered god by patients. Half of the patient's recovery is achieved if the doctor is polite. But this incident was different. The patient was feeling breathless and lying on an empty bed after bronchoscopy. When the doctor comes, an argument and scuffle starts as seen in the video," he said.

Sukhu said his government has reduced duty hours of senior resident doctors from 48 hours to 12 hours and increased their stipend from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per month but such incidents raise.

"Such behaviour is wrong and action was taken against the doctor who could have backed out and lodged a complaint with a senior. But he reacted aggressively and physically assaulted the patient in the presence of other doctors and patients," he said.

The chief minister added that if such incidents happen, the poor will refrain from coming to hospitals. "Doctors should understand this." The protesting doctors have demanded that Dr Raghav Narula be reinstated and that a transparent, time-bound inquiry be initiated. They also asked for action against the "anti-social elements" who caused chaos in the hospital to prevent such incidents in the future.

The doctors had said that during their strike, only emergency services will remain functional while all routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed.

The state health minister termed the strike a wrong move and said that the situation could have been avoided had the doctor apologised earlier.