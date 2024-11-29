Himachal: Don't register institutions with 'Press Council' title, Hamirpur DC tells officials

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 29 (PTI) The Hamirpur administration on Friday directed district officials not to register institutions with the title “Press Council” or “Indian Press Council.” Speaking to the reporters here, Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh referred to a special advisory issued by the central government aimed at preventing the misuse of the Press Council of India’s name and preserving the dignity of the prestigious institution.

The Press Council of India is a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, established under the Press Council Act, Singh noted.

He instructed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), District Public Relations Officers, and other concerned officials not to register any institution or organisation in the district that uses the title “Press Council” or “Indian Press Council.” The Deputy Commissioner further said that if any institution is already registered under this name, then its name or title can be amended. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD