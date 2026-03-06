Himachal education minister tells universities to declare exam results within 30 days

Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday directed institutions and universities to adopt modern evaluation processes such as technical evaluation, spot evaluation and better internal assessment mechanisms.

Chairing a meeting of the state-level task force constituted for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in Himachal, he stressed the need to align the state's higher education system with the national academic framework envisioned under NEP-2020.

He added that modern evaluation processes should help universities declare examination results within 30 days, reducing delays and improving transparency in the evaluation process, a statement issued here said.

He also directed officials and academic representatives to ensure effective implementation of the NEP-2020 in government degree colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

He said that the semester system has already been successfully implemented at the postgraduate level and added that extending it to undergraduate (UG) programmes would bring greater academic flexibility and efficiency.

He said that if the semester system and internal evaluation mechanisms under NEP cannot be implemented immediately in full, efforts should be made to implement them at least 50 per cent in the initial phase, gradually moving towards complete implementation.

The education minister directed that NEP-2020 aligned programmes be introduced from the 2026-27 session, including the three-year UG, four-year UG with honours/honours with research and five-year integrated bachelor and master programmes.

He also stressed adopting the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) and integrating vocational education, skill development, internships and apprenticeship-embedded degrees to improve employability.

The education minister further said that 389 posts will be filled soon, and the matter has already been sent to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. He also directed the introduction of an internal ranking system for colleges to improve academic standards and institutional performance.

Addressing institutional development, he said that the government is willing to provide greater autonomy to colleges, enabling them to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with organisations and launch programmes that enhance skill development and career opportunities for students.

The minister also directed authorities to rationalise colleges with enrolment below 75 students to ensure the efficient use of academic and infrastructural resources.

Director Higher Education Amarjeet Sharma gave a detailed presentation on the current status of higher education in the state and the initiatives undertaken by the department to strengthen it. He also highlighted the challenges involved in implementing NEP-2020 and assured universities and colleges of the department's full support in its effective implementation.

HPU Vice Chancellor Mahavir Singh and SPU Vice Chancellor Lalit Kumar Awasthy also shared their suggestions during the discussion and both universities gave a detailed presentation on NEP-2020. PTI BPL MNK MNK