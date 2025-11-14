Himachal: Eight police personnel deployed for EVM security found absent in Bilaspur, suspended

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 14 (PTI) At least eight police personnel deployed for the security of EVMs in the Bilaspur district were suspended after they were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection, police said on Friday.

According to police, the surprise inspection was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary on Wednesday night, who visited electronic voting machine (EVM) strong rooms at the Government Degree College, Bilaspur, and Lakhanpur, where the personnel had been stationed.

However, when he reached there, he found none of the police personnel present at the two locations.

The ASP then immediately informed SP Sandeep Dhawal, following which the two head constables and six constables were suspended and sent to police lines.

The SP said departmental disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against them.

He also stated that the personnel were found guilty of indiscipline and negligence in handling a critical responsibility.

"This is a very serious matter. Any lapse in sensitive duties like EVM security is completely unacceptable," he said. PTI COR PRK PRK