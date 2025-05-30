Himachal: Elderly farmer dies by drowning after tractor veers off, plunges into well in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer died after his tractor, with a cultivator attached, veered off the field and plunged into a deep well in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred when Ramkishun Kushwaha was plowing his field in Mamna village of Jalalpur area, they said.

According to police, the accident occurred due to the tractor's high speed, causing it to lose control and fall into the well. Kushwaha died by drowning.

Jalalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Brajmohan said, "The tractor has since been pulled out of the well using a crane. The body was also recovered and has been sent for a post-mortem." PTI COR CDN OZ OZ