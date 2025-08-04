Himachal electricity board employees, pensioners to protest against state govt on Aug 7

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) The employees and pensioners of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) have announced a protest outside the board's headquarters in Shimla on August 7 over the non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

The protest will highlight demands including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), clearance of pending payments, and action against alleged corruption within the board.

Joint Secretary of the HP Electricity Board Pensioners' Association, Devender Sharma, said that despite government claims of record-breaking profits, the genuine concerns of employees and pensioners remain unaddressed.

"The state government recently claimed that the electricity board earned a profit of Rs 314 crore, yet employees and pensioners are still waiting for what is rightfully theirs," he said.

Sharma also alleged that certain officials within the board were involved in corrupt practices, which had adversely affected the financial and administrative functioning of the organisation.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to privatise the board, a move that employees and pensioners would strongly oppose.

"There were once over 43,000 employees in the electricity board; now the number has shrunk to just 13,000," he said.

He demanded the reinstatement of employees who were charge-sheeted, the 81 outsourced staff whose services were terminated, and the restoration of abolished posts.

Sharma warned that any attempt by the government to suppress the voices of board employees and pensioners would be met with a mass movement.