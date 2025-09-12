Himachal emerging as a model for mountain urbanisation: PWD Minister Singh

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh, being one of the most ecologically sensitive regions, requires a distinct model of urban growth that balances development with environmental conservation, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday.

Addressing a conclave on 'Sustainable Urbanisation and Climate-Resilient Development' in Kerala's Kochi, he said that Himachal Pradesh was moving ahead with a comprehensive vision for climate-resilient and sustainable urban development and was steadily advancing its green building movement.

The state government has adopted measures like climate-smart building codes, vulnerability assessments in urban master plans, and ecosystem-based adaptation to tackle challenges posed by climate change, he said in a statement issued here.

Technology is being integrated with traditional knowledge for early warning systems, slope stabilisation through bio-engineering, and smart water management to ensure water security, he added.

Himachal has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent renewable electricity, while Shimla and Dharamshala are moving towards fully electric public transport.

Cable car systems and non-motorised pathways are being developed to ease urban congestion, he informed.

Himachal is a custodian of one of India's most ecologically sensitive and spiritually significant regions, he said, adding that, it is emerging as a model for mountain urbanisation, with several states and countries following and adopting its practices.

By 2047, the state aims to become the world's 'first climate-positive mountain state,' the minister said.

Emphasising that sustainable urbanisation must preserve Himachal's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, he said that traditional architecture, temple buffer zones, and sacred grove protection are being integrated into development plans.

Our state presents a unique urbanisation challenge and we are home to some of India's most visited tourist destinations, fastest-growing urban centres and simultaneously some of the most climate-vulnerable ecosystems, he said.

"When we speak of urban development in Himachal, we not merely discuss concrete and steel but about preserving the sanctity of places where millions come seeking spiritual solace -- from the sacred peaks of Mount Kailash to the ancient temples of Chamba," he added.

"We're discussing development that honours both the aspirations of our 75 lakh family members and the responsibility we bear, as guardians of the Western Himalayas", he remarked.

Over the past decade our forest cover has increased to 27.72 per cent, the highest among all the Indian states. This achievement did not happen overnight but through conscious policy frameworks that reflect that development and conservation can be complementary forces to preserve the environment and forest wealth, he said.

"The future of urbanisation will not be decided in the metros and mega cities alone, but in places like Himachal Pradesh, where development and conservation is not optional but mandatory", Singh said.

Chief ministers of various states, distinguished ministers, urban planners, development partners, climate experts, and fellow guardians deliberated upon the topic. Participants from more than 10 plus countries with 1000 participants and 60 plus speakers gave their valuable suggestions on the urbanisation models. PTI BPL OZ OZ