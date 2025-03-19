Himachal engineer's death: Family refuses last rites claiming foul play, stage dharna with body

Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) A day after the body of the Chief Engineer of HPPCL was found in a dam in Himachal's Bilaspur district, his family, colleagues and friends staged a dharna outside the power corporation's office with the body, after refusing to perform the last rites alleging foul play in the death.

The protesters demanded a CBI inquiry into the case and the immediate suspension of senior officers who allegedly mentally harassed and pressured him to do "wrong" things.

"It is not suicide but murder," said Negi's wife.

The protestors also raised slogans against the Managing Director Director (Electrical) of HPPCL.

Negi's wife added, "He was denied holidays and harassed even though he was unwell and his blood pressure was fluctuating".

A case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) joint criminal liability of BNS have been registered in New Shimla Police station here on the complaint of the wife of the deceased office, police said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Vidhan Sabha that a probe by an officer of the additional chief Secretary rank would lead the case. He said that Negi's family had met him and that he had asked the director general of police to launch a thorough investigation. PTI BPL SKY SKY