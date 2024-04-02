Himachal ex-BJP MLA's wife Indu Verma joins party, says going to Congress fold was mistake

Shimla, April 2 (PTI) Indu Verma, wife of three-time Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Rakesh Verma, on Tuesday joined the party along with her supporters in the presence of BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal.

She had joined the Congress before the 2022 assembly polls and had later contested as an independent candidate from Theog assembly constituency after the Congress nominated former Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore from the seat.

"Joining the Congress was a mistake but 'subah ka bhula agar sham ko ghar aa jaye to use bhula nahi kehtey' (It is never too late to mend)," she said, and added that me and my workers would work for the victory of the party without any expectations.

Contesting as an Independent, Indu Verma had secured 20 per cent of the total 65987 votes polled in the 2022 assembly elections.

Earlier, she remained a zila parishad member twice, besides being the president of the Shimla unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She also runs the 'Mahila Jagrukta Manch', an NGO in the state.

Her husband Rakesh Verma had won his first election in 1993 on the BJP ticket from Theog constituency, defeating Congress leader and former minister Vidya Stokes. PTI BPL KSS KSS