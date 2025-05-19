Himachal ex-Cong chief calls for complete ban on imports from Turkey, Azerbaijan

Shimla, May 19 (PTI) Asserting that trade and hostility cannot go hand-in-hand, AICC spokesperson and former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday called for a complete ban on imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Expressed serious security concerns over the survey of Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line project being conducted by a Turkish company, Rathore urged the Union government to disengage it.

"The price of apple and cherry imported from Turkey and Azerbaijan is deliberately under-rated and part payment is made through banks while the remaining payment is received through 'hawala' which is a matter of serious security concern. Strict vigil has to be maintained to ensure that this money is not used for anti-India activities," he alleged.

Addressing media persons here, he said the survey of Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line project is being conducted by a Turkish company through satellite. The country stands exposed after siding with Pakistan during the military conflict with the neighbouring country.

He said the dream project railway line touches the international border and appealed to the Union government to disengage the services of the Turkish company from the survey.

"India extended all possible support to Turkey during the devastating earthquake under Operation Dost but when Indian forces destroyed the terrorist bases in the aftermath of killing over 26 tourists in a terrorist attack at Pulwama, these two countries not only remained silent but Turkey also supplied drones to Pakistan," he asserted.

Rathore also urged the Union government to increase the import duty on apples from 50 to 100 per cent. PTI BPL KSS KSS