Himachal excise department seizes gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) During a drive against tax evation, excise department teams of Shimla and Solan districts have seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.17 crore after setting up checkpoints at different places, officials said on Monday.

Fines worth Rs 13 lakh were collected from the violators who were carrying the jewellery without valid documents and the seizure was made following a tip-off, State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus said.

The Shimla excise team seized Rs 1.33 crore while the Solan team seized jewellery worth Rs 84 lakh. Both teams collected a total fine of Rs 13 lakh under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, the commissioner said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The Excise Department, while taking action under the Excise Act against illegal liquor vendors in various districts of the state, destroyed 200 litres of liquor and seized 23 boxes of English and country liquor, he said.

Yunus added that all the districts have been instructed to take strict action against illegal liquor and tax evasion.

The commissioner also urged people to call on the toll-free number 1800-180-8060 or WhatsApp number 9418331426 if they want to share information or register complaints on cases of illegal liquor sale and tax evasion in the state. PTI BPL RPA