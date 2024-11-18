Himachal facing 'economic emergency' due to Cong govt's mismanagement: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 18 (PTI) Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged that Himachal Pradesh is facing an "economic emergency" due to the wrong policies of the state government.

Speaking at multiple functions here, Thakur said there was a difference between the words and actions of the Congress.

He said the party had become synonymous with bad governance, false promises and economic mismanagement, which led to an economic emergency in the state.

One of the events Thakur attended was the 71st All India Cooperative Week function, organised by the Hamirpur District Cooperative Development Union Committee.

During his address, he emphasised the significant role of the cooperative sector in the country’s development. He said, "While private industry and business have contributed to the economic growth, the role of cooperatives in national development is incomparable." The Modi government at the Centre has organised the scattered cooperative institutions. It has also given them tax exemption along with making uniform laws, he said.

Equipping them with computerisation, digital means and new technologies, the government is ensuring that the cooperative sector has the maximum share in making the country a USD 5 trillion economy, he added.

Although cooperatives have a rich history in India, Thakur said that their growth has been hindered by "mismanagement, inadequate government support during crises, and a lack of necessary reforms." Currently, there are over 8.54 lakh cooperatives operating across 739 districts in 20 major states, he added.

Talking to reporters, he criticised the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. He called them the "most corrupt and dishonest" governments and said the people living in these states were upset with their work. PTI COR BPL ARD HIG