Himachal factory blaze: Fire-fighting, rescue op underway as 13 still missing

Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) Rescue operations were underway on Saturday for 13 workers who went missing, a day after a massive fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Himachal’s Solan, killing a woman and injuring 31 others, police said.

The fire, which is yet to be brought under control, broke out at NR Aroma’s factory in Solan’s Baddi area at 2:45 pm on Friday.

At the time of the incident, about 50 people were in the building, of them some ran to their homes while 13 are still feared missing, Deputy Commissioner Solan, Manmohan Sharma told the PTI on Saturday.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said, adding that the fire is yet to be brought under control as inflammable substances used for manufacturing perfumes and other cosmetics are catching fire.

A case of negligence has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

The NDRF, SDRF, police, revenue and other teams are engaged in the operations.

"People jumped from the first and the second floor of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine," Sharma said and added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team is on the job.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material hindered the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said. PTI BPL NB NB