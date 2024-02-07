Himachal factory fire: Probe on to see if there was negligence, violations, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Wednesday said a probe will be conducted to see if there was any negligence or violation of norms at the Baddi perfume manufacturing unit, where a fire claimed five lives last week.

He also said that industrial laws would be amended, if necessary, to prevent such accidents in the future.

A massive fire broke out last Friday afternoon at the factory located in Jharmajri in Himachal's Baddi industrial area of Solan district. Five people died and one body is yet to be identified, while five people are yet to be traced.

The chief minister issued a statement here saying that 37 people were injured in the fire incident, of which 13 have been discharged after treatment.

Sukhu, who visited the burnt factory site and inspected the rescue operations, said the chances of survival of those missing were almost nil and that the emission of toxic gases was hindering the rescue operations.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and frantic searches are being made to nab the owner of the factory, he said, adding that relief is being provided to the victims as per government norms.

Sukkhu visited those injured in the incident and also the families of the deceased. He said the families of the deceased who have been given Rs 4.50 lakh each will get an additional Rs 2 lakh while the injured persons would also get a relief of Rs 50,000 from the government.

The chief minister directed the administration to speed up rescue work and provide adequate medical help to the injured persons.

He added that smart metering and laying underground electric cables in industrial belts would also be considered. PTI BPL IJT IJT