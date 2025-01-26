Himachal farmer selected for Padma Shri revolutionised apple cultivation

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) A progressive Himachali farmer, Hariman Sharma revolutionised apple cultivation by developing a variety that can be cultivated under warmer conditions in the lower hills.

It was earlier believed that apples could only be grown in the mid and the higher hills under cold conditions. Sharma's innovation, however, busted that myth.

He developed the 'HRMN 99' variety that can blossom at altitudes as low as 1,800 feet and is resistant to scab, a familiar disease that plagues the fruit.

It is a unique innovation that has become popular not only in India but in countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia and Germany, the farmer from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district said.

So far, more than a lakh horticulturists have planted 14 lakh saplings, he added.

The National Innovation Foundation has adopted the variety for studies and further development, and planted 33,000 saplings in 29 states. Sharma has himself distributed more than 1.9 lakh saplings to 6,000 farmers.

Sharma's name was announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri award. He will be conferred with the award in the "Others (Agriculture)" category, acknowledging his dedication and innovation in transforming the lives of countless farmers while strengthening the agriculture economy.

He is the lone name from the state in this year's Padma awards list.

In addition to apples, Sharma cultivates mangoes, kiwis and pomegranates in his composite orchard, showcasing his versatility as a farmer. PTI BPL SZM SZM