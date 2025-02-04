Himachal financial crisis: Jai Ram Thakur says Congress government squandering funds

Shimla: Leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress government of indulging in futile expenses despite the financial crunch in the state.

The loan liabilities were around Rs 50,000 crore when the BJP came in power in 2017 and it increased to around Rs 69,000 crore when the BJP left office in 2022, the former chief minister told PTI.

Now the loan liabilities have mounted to almost one lakh crore and the present Congress government has taken a loan of about Rs 30,000 crore in two years surpassing the loan taken by the previous BJP government in five years, the BJP leader said.

He said the BJP would corner the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Congress government on the issue of funds in the upcoming Budget session.

Today, the condition is such that the special assistance given by the Centre for infrastructure development is being spent on salaries and pensions, he said.

"The state is unable to give its 10 percent share for Centre sponsored projects due to which the projects are halted and recently Railway Board chairman has written a letter to the HP chief secretary saying work on projects would halt if the state does not give it share", Thakur added.

He said the CM and deputy CM were members of the last assembly and well aware of the financial situation of the state.

Despite being aware of the financial crisis in the state, the Congress government decided to distribute freebies to seek vote, indulged in "futile expenses" by appointing Chief Parliamentary secretaries and distributing cabinet ranks to those close to the CM and now the Congress leaders are crying about the financial crunch, he said.