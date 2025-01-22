Himachal: FIR lodged against construction company for digging PWD road without permission

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 22 (PTI) An FIR was lodged against a construction company for allegedly digging a road, under Tauni Devi Mandal of the Public Works Department, without permission, official said.

The company is constructing the National Highway 3 from Hamirpur to Awahdevi stretch.

The complaint was filed by the Sub-Divisional Officer of PWD, Taunidevi Mandal, Nitish Bhardwaj.

"The road from Uhal Chowk to Kakkar has been dug up by the NH-3 construction company without permission and the road is also being diverted. An FIR has been lodged against the NH construction company and the site engineer at Tauni Devi police station", Bhardwaj said.

The complainant said that the locals were struggling with the slow pace of work in the area and have been facing issues including shortage of water supply, power supply and even road connectivity.

The complainant demanded that the digging and diversion of the road should be stopped soon. He said that because of this, 15-20 panchayats around the area are facing a shortage of drinking water.

He claimed that the NH construction company has damaged the road of the Public Works Department. The company will have to pay the compensation.

Shrikant, the head of the construction company, said that NHAI has acquired the land and started construction work. There would be digging to complete the task.

He said that the drinking water pipe going to Bari temple would be re-connected as the work of connecting the pipe was going on simultaneously.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG