Himachal: Fire breaks out in ADC's government residence in Una, property worth lakhs damaged

Una (HP), Nov 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at the official residence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahendra Pal Gurjar in Una on Friday morning, destroying property worth lakhs, including valuable items on the upper floor of the house.

According to the information received, smoke and flames were suddenly seen rising from the upper floor, prompting nearby residents to come out of their homes in fear.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing a bed, an LED TV, furniture, and other household items in the room. The fire was brought under control in time, preventing a major incident, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Una fire department, led by in-charge Ashok Rana, arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining areas.

Gurjar was not at home when the fire broke out; his family members were present on the lower floor. There were no casualties or injuries reported.

The ADC mentioned that everything in the room on the upper floor was destroyed by the fire. Initial investigations indicate that an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. A detailed investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.